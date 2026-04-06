Chicago bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash identified

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The Brief An 18-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago Lawn early Sunday. Police say a speeding SUV ran a light, struck him and another vehicle, then the driver fled. Authorities are searching for the driver as the investigation continues.



A bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Southwest Side has been identified as police search for the driver.

What we know:

Family members told Fox Chicago that 18-year-old Damian Gomez was struck and killed while riding his bike early Sunday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The backstory:

Police said the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

A red SUV driven by an unknown male was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and disregarded a traffic signal, police said. The SUV hit Gomez and then collided with a silver car that was traveling southbound.

A 22-year-old woman riding in the red SUV was taken to Christ Hospital with injuries and listed in critical condition, while a 60-year-old woman in the silver car was treated at the scene.

The male driver of the SUV ran away from the scene before police arrived.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.