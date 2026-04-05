Chicago hit-and-run crash leaves bicyclist dead, 2 others hurt, police say

A hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s Southwest Side early Sunday morning left a bicyclist dead and two others injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash around 1:20 a.m. in the 6300 block of S. Kedzie Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A red SUV driven by an unknown male was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and disregarded a traffic signal, police said.

The SUV hit the male bicyclist and then collided with a silver car that was traveling southbound.

The bicyclist died at the scene. Officials have not identified the victim.

A 22-year-old female passenger from the red SUV was taken to Christ Hospital with injuries and listed in critical condition.

A 60-year-old woman in the silver car was treated at the scene.

The male driver of the SUV fled on foot before police arrived.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.