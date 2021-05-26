Bicyclist struck by car in Little Village

A man was struck by a vehicle as he rode is bicycle Wednesday morning in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The man, who is between 25 and 35-years-old, was riding a bicycle west and crossing Western Avenue, when he was struck by a silver Toyota sedan in the 2600 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

The biker was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The driver was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by Area Five detectives.

