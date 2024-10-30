Billy Corgan's mother-in-law reportedly injured after car crashes into his Highland Park tea shop

The Brief A car crashed into Billy Corgan's tea shop, Madame ZuZu's, in Highland Park, injuring his mother-in-law, Jenny. Corgan's son, Augustus, was present but escaped unharmed; the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Madame ZuZu's is temporarily closed, and Corgan's wife thanked first responders for their quick response.



The mother-in-law of Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan was reportedly injured after a car drove into the tea shop he owns in north suburban Highland Park.

Crews responded to the crash at Madame ZuZu's, located at 1876 First Street, around noon Wednesday, according to the City of Highland Park.

Social media photos of the incident showed a smashed window and a portion of a red Fiat that had come to rest inside the business.

In a statement released on his verified Instagram account, Corgan's wife said her mother Jenny was injured in the crash.

"This afternoon at Madame Zuzu's, a car (in circumstances which remain under investigation) drove over the curb and into Madame Zuzu's, crashing through the window and sadly injuring one person - my mother, Jenny; who was spending the day and lunching with my son Augustus," Chloe Mendel Corgan said in the post.

"Thankfully, he was able to leap out of the way and was not injured," the statement said.

Mendel Corgan went on to thank first responders for their assistance, and went on to say the business would be closed until further notice.

The city asked people to avoid the area immediately near the tea shop, including First Street between Central Avenue and Elm Place.