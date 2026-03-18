Bloomingdale renter says maintenance worker caught on camera urinating in kitchen sink

The Brief A Bloomingdale tenant says he recorded a maintenance worker urinating in his kitchen sink during a service visit. The tenant confronted the worker, who appeared to admit to the act on camera. Police say the worker was issued a citation and fined; management has not responded to requests for comment.



A suburban renter is speaking out after he says a maintenance worker was caught on camera urinating in his kitchen sink.

What we know:

Zander Manning says the incident happened in February at his apartment in Bloomingdale during what was supposed to be a routine maintenance visit to fix a washing machine.

Instead, Manning says his home security cameras captured the worker urinating in the kitchen sink.

"It was horrible, and this has been something that has caused a significant amount of stress for both my wife and myself," Manning said.

Video shows the worker later turning on the faucet, appearing to rinse the sink after noticing the camera.

Manning says he confronted the worker, who appeared to admit to the act.

"You’re going to be a man and admit you peed in my sink? Yes," Manning is heard saying in the recording, adding the worker "faintly" responded yes.

Manning called the incident a complete violation of trust, privacy and hygiene.

"You trust these people to come into your home, and you expect them to do their job correctly and not pee in your sink," he said.

He says the emotional impact has lingered, especially for his wife.

"The crying she did on the way home from work that day. This situation has been really weighing on her," Manning said.

Manning says the garbage disposal has since been replaced but argues it does not make up for the distress. He is asking for several months of free rent but says management has not responded.

Now, he’s sharing his story as a warning to others.

"If you have someone coming into your property, you should know exactly what they’re doing even if you’re not there," he said.

What's next:

Bloomingdale police confirm the maintenance worker was issued an ordinance citation for disorderly conduct and fined in connection with the incident.

FOX Chicago reached out to Camdenat Bloomingdale and the management company but has not yet received a response.