Blue Island bar temporarily closed after 'violent incident,' city officials say

The Brief The city of Blue Island ordered a temporary closure of Harry’s Long Bar. The decision followed a violent incident outside the bar over the weekend. City officials plan to meet with the bar’s owners to review safety measures.



The city of Blue Island has ordered the temporary closure of a local bar following a recent disturbance outside the business.

What we know:

Harry’s Long Bar in Blue Island has been temporarily shut down after a "violent incident" occurred outside the business over the weekend, city officials said.

The city issued an Emergency Closure Order in response to the incident and cited safety concerns as the reason for the move.

"Blue Island will not tolerate violence or disruption in our streets and will continue to work to enforce a safe and secure community," the statement read.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what exactly took place during the incident.

What's next:

City officials said they plan to meet with the bar’s owners to discuss how the business can improve safety and security before reopening.