Blue Island man charged with DUI in fatal hit-and-run of scooter rider: officials

The Brief A Blue Island man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a man in a mobility scooter in Robbins, authorities said. Police say Sammy Simmons, 63, was struck in a crosswalk and later died at a hospital after the driver fled the scene. David Avalos was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.



A Blue Island man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run with a man in a mobility scooter in Robbins, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

On Jan. 9, around 12:30 p.m., Robbins police asked the Sheriff's Office to conduct an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of 139th Street and Kedzie Avenue.

Detectives learned that a car struck Sammy Simmons, 63, who was crossing the crosswalk in a mobility scooter, and then drove away.

Simmons was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

David Avalos

Detectives later identified David Avalos as the offender who was driving the minivan that hit Simmons. They also learned that Avalos had been drinking before he got behind the wheel.

On Jan. 21, Avalos was taken into custody and charged with aggravated DUI causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.