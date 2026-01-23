Blue Island man charged with DUI in fatal hit-and-run of scooter rider: officials
ROBBINS, Ill. - A Blue Island man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run with a man in a mobility scooter in Robbins, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
On Jan. 9, around 12:30 p.m., Robbins police asked the Sheriff's Office to conduct an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of 139th Street and Kedzie Avenue.
Detectives learned that a car struck Sammy Simmons, 63, who was crossing the crosswalk in a mobility scooter, and then drove away.
Simmons was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
David Avalos
Detectives later identified David Avalos as the offender who was driving the minivan that hit Simmons. They also learned that Avalos had been drinking before he got behind the wheel.
On Jan. 21, Avalos was taken into custody and charged with aggravated DUI causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Cook COunty Sheriff's Office.