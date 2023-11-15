Blue Island residents facing a water shutoff plead with officials for help: 'we can't just up and leave'

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, dozens of Blue Island families are facing a water shutoff.

Now, residents of Forest View Mobile Home Park could be forced to leave their homes just days before the holiday.

The city says it's because their landlord has racked up nearly $1 million in unpaid bills.

On Wednesday evening, neighbors attended a Committee of the Whole meeting at City Hall to plead with officials for help.

"We can’t celebrate Thanksgiving because there’s not going to be any water. No running water," said Sheila Ware, a resident. "It’s disturbing to all of us, it’s stressful to all of us, it’s like, no words, what can you say."

Located at 13800 Division Street, the neighborhood is home to families with young children, elderly residents and community members who can't afford to leave at the drop of a hat.

Last week, they were hit with an unwelcome surprise. The management office posted a red notice on the door of each home – giving them less than two weeks before their faucets dry up on Monday, Nov. 20.

"This was a 13-day notice and three days before Thanksgiving," said Ware.

After calling the city, Ware discovered a stunning revelation. Forest View Mobile Home Park has been ignoring water bill invoices since 2021 – only paying bills sporadically, according to officials.

Residents have been paying their bills on time each month, but their landlord currently owes the city $858,477.90 in unpaid water bills.

A spokesperson for the City of Blue Island tells FOX 32 Chicago that the total amount owed continues to climb, yet Forest View hasn’t paid a dime since March.

"We trusted you, we gave you your money, we gave them the money," said Veronica Pimento, a community member.

Pimento, a mother of four children who also cares for her elderly father-in-law, says she's furious. During Wednesday’s meeting, she and other neighbors asked officials to think of their own families – and imagine what it would be like to be forced from their homes at the start of the holiday season.

"At least give us until after the holidays. Give us some time to get some money together to find somewhere to go, we can’t just up and leave," said Pimento.

No decision was made on Wednesday. However, officials took part in a closed executive session after the public meeting, where the issue was expected to be discussed.

Residents are also calling on the mobile home park's owner to be held accountable.

FOX 32 Chicago left a voicemail for Forest View on Wednesday but did not immediately hear back.

Attempts to reach the management company on Sunday also went unanswered.