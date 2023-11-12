Some Blue Island residents face water shut-off after learning property management hasn't paid bill since March

A community in south suburban Blue Island is on edge as they prepare to lose their water.

Forest View mobile home park residents came home to a notice on Tuesday, Nov. 7, that said the city will turn off their water on Nov. 20, and their homes will no longer be fit to occupy.

In response, residents rallied on Sunday, pleading for water to stay on in their homes.

"Try to live in your house one day without water and tell me that water is not an absolute, absolute necessity," said resident Stephen Hammer.

Residents say the property management company Mer-Car Corp. hasn't paid its water bill since March.

Resident Patricia Guzman says they've been told the balance is $858,000.

A lien has since been placed on the property.

"We have been paying religiously on our lot fees, and this is what you do to us? We paid our bills. They didn’t pay, so how is it our fault?" said Guzman.

Guzman and her husband have called Forest View their home for seven years.

They are in disbelief and, like many others, feel stuck.

"There’s a lot of people here with small children, and that’s what worries us. We have nowhere to go. Nobody has a place to go. Nobody has any plans. We can’t even celebrate Thanksgiving," said Guzman.

Guzman says the only information she’s received from the city is a packet from the water department with only a housing flyer inside.

The lawyer representing the property called Guzman, reassuring her the shut-off wouldn’t happen.

"No one is going to get their water turned off. They have an offer of the table. They are pretty sure that Blue Island is going to accept the offer," said Guzman.

Guzman doesn’t believe that.

She and her neighbors just want the city to care about them more than the money.

Guzman also notes that the street lights don’t work, squatters are in the park, and water line issues exist.

The residents plan to protest at Wednesday's Blue Island Committee of the Whole meeting.

Fox 32 reached out to Blue Island officials but did not hear back on Sunday.