Chicago alderman criticizes decision to only partially close Clark St. for outdoor dining

Downtown Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly is strongly criticizing the decision to close off a section of Clark St. in River North for outdoor dining while still allowing vehicle traffic.

Reilly contends that the move, endorsed by Mayor Brandon Johnson, presents significant challenges.

The 42nd Ward Alderman is urging the mayor's office to reconsider the plan, which involves shutting down curb lanes for outdoor dining while leaving middle lanes open to vehicles. Reilly argues that a majority of his constituents are in favor of a complete closure of Clark Street between Grand and Kinzie to create a plaza for restaurants to offer outdoor dining.

According to Reilly, a survey conducted among 3,000 residents in the neighborhood revealed that 87% supported the closure, while 12% opposed it.

Reilly, in a letter addressed to the mayor's office, stated he believes Johnson's plan will have a "horrendous impact on traffic flow and safety on Clark Street."

However, celebrity Chef Rick Bayless, the owner of Topolobampo located on Clark St., expressed his support for the mayor's plan. Bayless mentioned that his establishment is preparing to set up an outdoor dining structure.

"We're going to build a facility that has at least a half-sized wall between our customers and the traffic whizzing by. We'll see how that all goes, but we're going to orient the tables to look to the sidewalk, not the traffic because people will not feel great about those cars whizzing by," Bayless remarked.

Reilly disclosed that he proposed a compromise plan to the mayor, suggesting a full street closure from mid-July to October. The proposal emerged following complaints from businesses off Clark Street, fearing that the partial closure would disrupt traffic and deter patrons. The partial closure will be in effect until October 31.