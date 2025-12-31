Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Weaving workshop, Lightscape adults-only night
CHICAGO - New year, new plans! The first weekend of 2026 brings a mix of winter traditions and fresh experiences. Here's a list of things to do in Chicago Jan. 2-4.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jan. 2-3: Umphrey’s McGee at The Salt Shed Indoors
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jan. 2: Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic
Jan. 3: Northwestern Mens Basketball vs. Minnesota
Jan. 3: DePaul Mens Basketball vs. Xavier
Jan. 3: Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
Jan. 3: Loyola Mens Basketball vs. Dayton
Jan. 3: Loyola Womens Basketball vs. Rhode Island
Jan. 3: Chicago Wolves vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
Jan. 4: UIC Womens Basketball vs. Indiana State
Jan. 4: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
Jan. 4: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
What theatre and comedy shows are in Chicago this weekend?
The Phantom of the Opera
Steve Trevino at Chicago Improv
Things to do around Chicago Jan. 2-4
Lightscape Adults-only Night
On Jan. 2, the Chicago Botanic Garden will host a 21-and-over evening featuring specialty cocktails, mocktails, and an illuminated 1.3-mile walking trail. Tickets start at $36.
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Weaving Workshop
The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum hosts a family-friendly weaving workshop on Friday, Jan. 2 2026, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Participants will create a nature-inspired tapestry using natural fibers.
ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo
Lincoln Park Zoo closes its annual ZooLights on Jan. 4. The event hosts more than 4 million LED lights, a Ferris wheel, a light tunnel and holiday-themed activities. Ticket prices vary by date.
Winter WonderFest
Winter WonderFest turns Navy Pier’s Festival Hall into an indoor holiday attraction filled with rides, games and seasonal activities. Tickets start at $24, with ice skating available as a $10 add-on.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered by FOX 32's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.