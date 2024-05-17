Chicago weather: Feeling like early July this weekend

We start the day with areas of dense fog. An advisory for fog is in effect until 9 a.m. for most of Chicagoland, excluding the metro and far-northern counties as of the writing.

The fog will go bye-bye and skies will become mostly sunny. It will be a warm day with highs around 80 degrees away from the cooling influence of onshore winds near the lake once again.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the 50s. The weekend looks very warm indeed with plenty of sunshine. Highs may soar well into the 80s both days although there will be some cooling near the shore.

Showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon and again Tuesday. Highs both days will remain in the 80s and that could fuel some stronger storms, with a nod to Tuesday as being potentially the most active day.

Weather quiets down starting Wednesday with highs in the 70s.