Blue Line service resumes after debris cleared from tracks on West Side
CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - CTA Blue Line service is resuming with delays Wednesday after trains were temporarily halted because of debris on the tracks on the West Side.
Trains were stopped near the Kedzie-Homan station, 503 S. Kedzie Ave., shortly after 2 p.m. because of debris on the tracks, according to service alerts from the CTA.
All train service was suspended between UIC-Halsted and Pulaski while crews worked to clear the tracks, the CTA said. Trains were moving again with residual delays about 2:45 p.m.