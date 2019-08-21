Blue Line service resumes after debris cleared from tracks on West Side

article

CTA Blue Line service is resuming with delays Wednesday after trains were temporarily halted because of debris on the tracks on the West Side.

Trains were stopped near the Kedzie-Homan station, 503 S. Kedzie Ave., shortly after 2 p.m. because of debris on the tracks, according to service alerts from the CTA.

All train service was suspended between UIC-Halsted and Pulaski while crews worked to clear the tracks, the CTA said. Trains were moving again with residual delays about 2:45 p.m.