Blue Man Group to end Chicago run in January 2025

The Blue Man Group will have its final show in Chicago early next year, marking the end of its history-making residency.

The final performance is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2025, the group announced Friday. Tickets for the remaining shows are available here.

"I am honored and humbled to be part of the historic evolution of Blue Man Group, which started in New York back in 1991, and so it is with deepest gratitude to announce the final performances in Chicago," said Jack Kenn, managing director of Blue Man Group.

"Blue Man Group is unlike anything else in the world and is undeniably one of the most recognized and successful entertainment productions because of the hardworking cast, crew and creative team. It was because of them that these shows captured millions of hearts night after night, and we give our utmost thanks," the statement concluded.

For more than 30 years, the trio of bald, blue performers have captivated millions with a non-verbal blend of music, comedy and imaginative artistry.

Blue Man Group will continue performances in Boston, which is entering its 30th year; Las Vegas, marking its 25th year and a new run in Orlando, which opens in April 2025.

