BNSF ending overnight trains in Aurora after complaints about train horns interrupting sleep

Residents of Aurora who have been complaining about train horns waking them up should sleep better now.

BNSF Railway had started overnight service on its Nifa Spur Line months ago, because of adjustments that had to be made in the wake of the pandemic. But BNSF has discontinued third shift operations.

The Nifa Spur Line runs parallel to Highland Avenue on the west side of the city.

The federal government requires that train operators use horns when they pass through densely populated areas.




