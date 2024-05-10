Chicago weekend events: Wine Walk, Shrek Rave, and Black Coffee concert

This weekend is expected to be gorgeous out, so here are a few events going on you won't want to miss.

Saturday marks the 19th Annual Andersonville Wine Walk. Businesses in the neighborhood will turn into wineries. Attendees will be able to sip, tour, and shop their way through two wine routes. The event starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

Also happening on Saturday, you can make a visit to the swamp. The House of Blues is hosting a 'Shrek Rave' for fans of the movie. DJs will be playing music from the movie live, along with non-Shrek music. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character. The event starts at 9 p.m., and you must be 18 or older.

Navy Pier is kicking off its season of open-air shows on Friday! Grammy-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee is performing for the new concert series that will take place at the Pier's East End Plaza. Black Coffee will kick off the Summer by the Lake series. The show starts at 4 p.m., and make sure you have a ticket.

It's lights, camera, action! The Rooftop Cinema Club is back for another season! The open-air theater on top of the Emily Hotel is now open. And, the Chicago Vintage Fest returns on Saturday. More than 50 vendors will be setting up shop outside at Pioneer Court. It runs through Sunday.