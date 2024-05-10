Illinois Lottery player wins $746K with online game

An Illinois Lottery player is getting a major payday after winning the Fast Play Twenty 20s online jackpot.

The lucky online player took home $746,348 on Wednesday.

So far this year, more than 400,000 winning tickets have been sold for the Fast Play Twenty 20s game, totaling prizes upwards of $23.5 million.

The Twenty 20s jackpot starts at $50,000 and builds with every ticket sold statewide, in person and online, until the jackpot is won.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure place until they are ready to claim their prize.