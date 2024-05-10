Waukegan man charged with selling fentanyl, meth, heroin, cocaine: Lake County officials

article

A month-long investigation led to 17 felony drug charges against a Waukegan man accused of selling fentanyl, meth and heroin in the northern suburb.

Several law enforcement agencies received tips that 32-year-old Travier L. Bunch was selling drugs in unincorporated Waukegan. Bunch allegedly sold drugs to undercover detectives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group.

A crime lab analysis determined Bunch was selling a deadly combination of fentanyl, meth and heroin, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Bunch had an active arrest warrant for domestic battery and was arrested Thursday in the 600 block of Hill Street. He was in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, hydrocodone and marijuana at the time of his arrest, officials said.

Bunch was charged with 17 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Bunch has a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

"I am very proud of our Special Investigations Group for identifying and arresting another Lake County drug trafficker," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "Through our partnership with HIDTA, federal, and local partners, SIG is having extreme success in removing drugs and firearms from some of the most violent criminals operating in Lake County