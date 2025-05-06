Body found in Cal-Sag Channel identified as missing Chicago man

The Brief Joshua Blair, who went missing last month, was found dead in the Cal-Sag Channel on May 5. The body was discovered during an aerial search near the Southwest Highway and Archer Avenue bridges. Police and the medical examiner’s office are continuing their investigation into the cause of death.



A body pulled from the Cal-Sag Channel Monday afternoon has been identified as a Chicago man reported missing in late April, according to the Palos Heights Police Department.

What we know:

Joshua Blair was last seen on April 29.

A week later, on May 5, around 1:30 p.m., officers conducting an aerial search spotted a body in the Cal-Sag Channel between the Southwest Highway and Archer Avenue bridges.

The remains were recovered and later identified by Blair’s family following an exam at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At this point, Blair's cause of death is unknown. However, authorities say there were no signs of foul play.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with Joshua’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time," Palos Heights police said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences and stand ready to provide them with the support they may need in the days ahead."