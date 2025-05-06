Body found in Cal-Sag Channel identified as missing Chicago man
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. - A body pulled from the Cal-Sag Channel Monday afternoon has been identified as a Chicago man reported missing in late April, according to the Palos Heights Police Department.
What we know:
Joshua Blair was last seen on April 29.
A week later, on May 5, around 1:30 p.m., officers conducting an aerial search spotted a body in the Cal-Sag Channel between the Southwest Highway and Archer Avenue bridges.
The remains were recovered and later identified by Blair’s family following an exam at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
At this point, Blair's cause of death is unknown. However, authorities say there were no signs of foul play.
What they're saying:
"Our thoughts are with Joshua’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time," Palos Heights police said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences and stand ready to provide them with the support they may need in the days ahead."
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Palos Heights Police Department.