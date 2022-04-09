After body is found in DuPage County, Round Lake resident Francisco Maldonado charged with murder

article

Round Lake resident Francisco Maldonado, 31, is charged with murdering Francisco Zavala in DuPage County..

The DuPage County State's Attorney said on Saturday that Maldonado went with Zavala and another man on January 29 to a location near Munger Road. Maldonado allegedly shot Zavala several times. His body was found on March 3.

Maldonado was arrested on Friday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 2.

