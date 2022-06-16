Milwaukee drainage tunnels search; bodies recovered near SkipperBud's

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, June 16 confirmed the bodies of two missing men were recovered from the Kinnickinnic River near 1st Street.

The missing men dove into a drainage ditch near 27th and Loomis trying to save a 10-year-old boy Monday night. The boy, Mohammad Arman, was found dead Tuesday.

Hamilah Hassan told FOX6 that her uncle, Zakaria Gonumeah, was one of the two men who jumped in to save the boy and that the boy's father, Rashidullah, was the other man.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

With so much debris beneath the water's surface, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Wednesday it was possible another round of heavy rain, and thus pressure through the drainage system, would help crews find the two men.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.