Suburban man arrested days after woman shot in Chicago, police say

The Brief A 42-year-old Bellwood man was arrested days after a woman was shot in a vehicle on Chicago’s West Side. The 36-year-old woman was wounded in the thighs and taken to a hospital in fair condition. The suspect has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.



A west suburban man was arrested and charged just days after he allegedly shot a woman riding in a vehicle on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

Deshawn Neal, 42, of Bellwood, was taken into custody at about 8:28 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of West 21st Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Deshawn Neal | CPD

According to police, Neal was identified as the suspect who shot a 36-year-old woman at around 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 21 in the 3900 block of West Iowa Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the woman was sitting in the front passenger seat of a moving vehicle when a black Ford sedan pulled up and someone inside, later identified as Neal, fired shots. She was hit in the thighs and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

What's next:

Neal is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.