Body of Chicago man pulled from Lake Michigan in NW Indiana

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
East Chicago
CHICAGO - A man's body was pulled from Lake Michigan in East Chicago, Indiana Saturday afternoon.

Indiana Conservation Officers recovered the body after a person was reported missing near Whiting Lakefront Park.  

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the park at approximately 4:09 p.m. The man was reportedly last seen struggling in the water and going under the surface near the boat ramps.

Gerardo Castaneda-Soto, 27, of Chicago, was located by the Whiting Fire Department and transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago where he was pronounced dead. 

A cause of death is pending autopsy results.