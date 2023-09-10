Body of Chicago man pulled from Lake Michigan in NW Indiana

A man's body was pulled from Lake Michigan in East Chicago, Indiana Saturday afternoon.

Indiana Conservation Officers recovered the body after a person was reported missing near Whiting Lakefront Park.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the park at approximately 4:09 p.m. The man was reportedly last seen struggling in the water and going under the surface near the boat ramps.

Gerardo Castaneda-Soto, 27, of Chicago, was located by the Whiting Fire Department and transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago where he was pronounced dead.

A cause of death is pending autopsy results.