Illinois school funding continues to lag, state lawmakers say

Illinois state lawmakers are pushing new legislation to address the statewide pattern of underfunded school districts and the impact on students and their ability to maximize.

What we know:

Nearly 3.3 million students in the state attend a school that is underfunded.

Their educational experience. From transportation to nutrition, social work, to counseling, evidence-based funding is lagging in Illinois to the tune of about $3.3 billion.

What they're saying:

State Rep. Will Davis along with State Senator Graciela Guzman are pressing lawmakers to pass HB5409 AND SB3701 to fix so-called "mandated categoricals," programs and services the state requires but provides no resources to school districts.

"Illinois requires schools to meet critical obligations like special education services transportation for students with disabities and other mandated categoricals," Guzman said. "These are not optional, they are legal and moral requirements and if we require our schools to provide them the state has an obligation to fund them."

Lawmakers have until next year to make sure every school receives adequate funding.

That deadline was set back in 2017.