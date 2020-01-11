Body of missing Rockford doctor found in river

The body of a northern Illinois doctor missing for more than two months has been recovered from a river.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the body of 82-year-old Dr. Muhammed Badruddoja was identified Friday, a day after the body was found in the Rock River near a park.

An autopsy was conducted, but Hintz said he's waiting for the results of toxicology and microscopic studies to determine a cause of death.

Badruddoja was last seen at his Rockford home on Oct. 27. Police found his vehicle in a parking lot on Nov. 4.