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Body pulled from Lake Michigan on Chicago’s North Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  May 17, 2026 8:53am CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A body was recovered from the water in Lake Michigan on Chicago’s North Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene in the 1000 block of N. Lake Shore Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department.

An unresponsive male was pulled from the water by CPD’s Marine Unit, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity and age were unknown.

Area detectives are investigating the death.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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