Body pulled from Lake Michigan on Chicago’s North Side, police say
CHICAGO - A body was recovered from the water in Lake Michigan on Chicago’s North Side early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Police responded to the scene in the 1000 block of N. Lake Shore Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department.
An unresponsive male was pulled from the water by CPD’s Marine Unit, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity and age were unknown.
Area detectives are investigating the death.