Body recovered from Chicago River
CHICAGO - The body of a woman was pulled out of the south branch of the Chicago River Monday morning.
What we know:
Police said the body was recovered around 8:30 a.m. from the river in the 2200 block of South Halsted Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Area Three detectives have launched a death investigation.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.