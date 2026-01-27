Suburban Chicago man arrested after alleged violent encounter with federal immigration agents

The Brief A Bolingbrook man was arrested Tuesday morning by federal immigration agents. Agents say the man rammed one of their vehicles during an encounter on Hywood Lane. Bolingbrook police say they were not involved in the immigration operation.



A 40-year-old Bolingbrook man was arrested by federal immigration agents after he allegedly rammed their vehicle on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta said the incident began at around 7:42 a.m. when federal agents were conducting targeted immigration enforcement at a home on Hywood Lane.

According to the agents, they came into contact with a 40-year-old man who was sitting in a nearby pickup truck. The agents said they ordered the man to identify himself and get out of the vehicle.

The man allegedly refused, drove across grass, and intentionally rammed an agent’s vehicle head-on.

The man then left the scene and drove to the Bolingbrook Police Department to report the encounter, according to the mayor’s statement. Federal agents took him into custody there, before Bolingbrook police officers arrived.

The mayor said the police department's only involvement was filing a report for criminal damage to property related to the alleged vehicle ramming.