Shooting suspect arrested after 2 suburban schools put on lockdown

A suspect was taken into custody after a shooting inside a suburban home forced two nearby schools to be put on lockdown Monday afternoon.

Around 1:54 p.m., Bolingbrook police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Circle for a report fo a person shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, the shooting suspect left the home on foot prior to officers arriving. Not long after, he was taken into custody, according to Darien police.

Bolingbrook police say the shooting incident appears to stem from a family argument and was not a random act.

The nearby schools directly impacted were Oak View Elementary School and Brooks Middle School. The all clear has since been given and dismissal is underway. Bus delays up to 90 minutes were expected.