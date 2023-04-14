Bond set for Cook County mom charged in death of baby girl

A suburban mother is now charged in the 2017 death of her little girl.

About five years ago, the baby girl was found dead in an attic inside a burning home in Markham.

She was wrapped up and her body showed signs of trauma.

The girl's mother, 40-year-old Melody Townsend, has been charged with felony child endangerment and concealing and aiding a fugitive.

The police chief says the case is not over and they are still looking for others involved.

Bond was set at $20,000, and she is currently being held at the Cook County Jail.