Markham cold case: Charges filed in 2017 death of baby Jane Doe

The mother of a baby girl who was found burned to death in a Markham house fire in 2017 has finally been arrested and charged, police announced on Thursday.

Melody Townsend, 40, was brought back to Illinois from California, police said at a news conference. She was arrested on a warrant issued last summer that charged her with concealment of a homicide.

However, Markham Police Chief Jack Genius told reporters that Townsend actually was facing charges of child endangerment and concealing and aiding a fugitive. He did not explain the discrepancy but said other charges could be filed.

Ana Marie Townsend was pulled from the wreckage of a fire at a vacant home on July 3, 2017, at 15481 Hamlin St. in the south suburb.

The baby, believed to have been less than a year old, had been listed as "baby Jane Doe" because no one came forward to claim her remains. She was not identified until two years later through DNA tests.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In the days after her death, Markham police released a photo showing clothing similar to that worn by the baby at the time she was found.

"We were hoping someone would have come forward to report her missing," police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has ruled Ana Marie's death a homicide.

While the office has not determined what caused her death, it noted the girl had suffered physical trauma not related to the fire.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.