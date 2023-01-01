Boy, 10, shot in face in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face Saturday night while sitting in a living room in Back of the Yards, police said.
The boy was with several other children in the home when a gun went off and he was shot, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
A handgun was recovered near the garage of the residence where the shooting happened, but no arrests were made, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Detectives are investigating.