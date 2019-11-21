Boy, 13, fatally struck by vehicle in South Chicago: police

article

A 13-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday in South Chicago, according to police.

About 6:22 p.m., a 52-year-old man was driving west in the 8300 block of South Exchange Avenue when he hit the boy in the crosswalk, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.