Boy, 13, shot on Chicago's West Side

A boy was shot on a sidewalk Monday night in Chicago's Galewood neighborhood.

The 13-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the shoulder and back, police said.

He was transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.