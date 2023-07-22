Boy, 13, shot while riding bike near Jackson Park

A 13-year-old was shot while riding his bicycle Saturday afternoon near Jackson Park.

The boy was riding his bicycle around 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 67th Street when a red Hyundai drove by and someone inside started shooting, police said.

He was grazed on the knee and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.