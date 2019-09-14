Boy, 14, missing from Englewood

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Tyler Joseph was last seen Wednesday in the 1200 block of West 57th Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Joseph is described by police as being 5-foot-1, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and having a dark-brown complexion.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.