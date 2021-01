A 14-year-old boy was shot Thursday in South Shore.

He was in the hallway of a home about 7:20 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.