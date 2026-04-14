Boy, 15, charged in St. Patrick's Day armed robbery in downtown Chicago

The Brief A 15-year-old boy has been charged with robbing two men at gunpoint in River North last month. He was arrested Monday and faces two felony counts of armed robbery, while police have not said if other suspects were involved.



A 15-year-old boy was charged with robbing two men at gunpoint last month in the River North neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was identified as one of a group of people who stole property from two men, 25 and 47, on March 17 in the 400 block of West Erie Street, according to police.

The 15-year-old was arrested on Monday and charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many additional suspects were involved or what was stolen during the robbery.