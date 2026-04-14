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Boy, 15, charged in St. Patrick's Day armed robbery in downtown Chicago

By Will Hager
Published  April 14, 2026 8:34am CDT
River North
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old boy has been charged with robbing two men at gunpoint in River North last month.
    • He was arrested Monday and faces two felony counts of armed robbery, while police have not said if other suspects were involved.

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was charged with robbing two men at gunpoint last month in the River North neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was identified as one of a group of people who stole property from two men, 25 and 47, on March 17 in the 400 block of West Erie Street, according to police.

The 15-year-old was arrested on Monday and charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many additional suspects were involved or what was stolen during the robbery.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

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