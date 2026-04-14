Boy, 15, charged in St. Patrick's Day armed robbery in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was charged with robbing two men at gunpoint last month in the River North neighborhood.
What we know:
The teen was identified as one of a group of people who stole property from two men, 25 and 47, on March 17 in the 400 block of West Erie Street, according to police.
The 15-year-old was arrested on Monday and charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
What we don't know:
Police have not said how many additional suspects were involved or what was stolen during the robbery.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.