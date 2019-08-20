Boy, 15, located after going missing from Englewood

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Cesar Avalos | Chicago police

A teenaged boy has been found after being reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Cesar Avalos, 15, had last been seen July 18 in the 5400 block of South Hermitage Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Police canceled Avalos’ missing persons alert Monday, saying that he had been safely located.

No further information was provided.