Three men charged in armed robbery after fight with women in Naperville

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The Brief Three 19-year-old men were charged after Naperville police say they robbed two women at gunpoint following a planned fight early Thursday morning. Investigators allege the suspects stole several items, including a backpack containing a firearm, before fleeing the scene. Police later arrested all three suspects and recovered both the stolen gun and the handgun allegedly used in the robbery.



Three men have been charged with mob action in connection with a violent armed robbery last week in west suburban Naperville.

Naperville armed robbery

What we know:

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to police.

Two women went to the location so one of them could fight a man she knew, identified as 19-year-old Tyrell Mays. During the fight, two other 19-year-old men, Davyon Toney and Jalen Green, allegedly pulled out a handgun, beat up the other woman and stole their belongings, including a backpack containing a firearm.

The three men fled the area before officers arrived.

Police found Mays a short time later as he was allegedly attempting to get away in a ride-share vehicle. Officers said he was found in possession of the stolen gun.

The investigation led detectives to identify Green as a second suspect. Police executed a search warrant at Green's home in the700 block of Violet Circle in Napervill later that day.

During the search, police arrested Green and Toney, recovering the handgun allegedly used in the robbery along with additional property believed to have been stolen from the victims.

Mays, Green and Toney were each charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of mob action. Green and Toney were also charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

What they're saying:

"Violent crimes such as armed robbery have no place in our community. These charges reflect the seriousness of the allegations and the commitment of the Naperville Police Department to aggressively investigate violent crimes, seek justice for victims, and hold those responsible accountable," Police Chief Jason Arres said in a statement.