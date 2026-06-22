Chicago auto shop shooting leaves man dead, another wounded

The Brief A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon during a fight inside an auto shop in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital, while a 49-year-old man was hospitalized with facial injuries. Police have not announced any arrests and are continuing to investigate what led to the confrontation.



A man was shot and killed during a fight inside an auto shop Monday afternoon in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

What we know:

The fight started just after noon inside Cervantes Mufflers and Brakes at 2102 S. Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago police and a source with knowledge of the situation.

A 38-year-old man was shot several times in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. A 49-year-old man suffered unspecified injuries to the face and was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital in unknown condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests. It was not immediately clear how the fight started or how many people were involved.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.