New details released in deadly shooting of bicyclist near Chicago's Grant Park

The Brief Eliel Argudo-Tenorio, 18, of Oak Park, is accused of fatally shooting a 27-year-old bicyclist near Grant Park after arriving with friends from a birthday celebration. Surveillance video and witness statements allegedly show Argudo-Tenorio retrieving a gun, firing at the victim, and later admitting to the shooting. The victim later died at the hospital, and Argudo-Tenorio was arrested the same day. The victim has not yet been identified.



New details have been provided in a deadly shooting of a bicyclist near Grant Park in the Loop last week.

The backstory:

On June 15, Eliel Argudo-Tenorio, 18, of Oak Park, along with others, was celebrating a birthday at a Chicago home. The group left and drove in a six-car caravan to the 300 block of E. Jackson around 11:41 p.m.

According to court documents, Argudo-Tenorio got out of a white Mazda, along with others, and started to hang out and drink on the sidewalk.

Around 12:03 a.m., a 27-year-old man was riding a bicycle on Lake Shore Drive and turned westbound onto Jackson. Around 12:14 p.m., video surveillance shows Argudo-Tenorio getting a handgun from the front passenger window of one of the cars and pointing it at the victim. Next, video surveillance shows the victim riding away from the suspect looking back toward him. Out of view of the camera, Argudo-Tenorio walked toward the victim and fired at him, hitting him in the right thigh. Finally, the suspect returns the gun to the car and gets back into the Mazda. The other witnesses also return to their cars and the caravan drives westbound toward Michigan Avenue.

RELATED: CPD: Bicyclist shot, killed near Grant Park in downtown Chicago

Chicago police found the victim on the ground near where the caravan was parked, with a single .45 caliber shell casing found on the scene.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Hours later, the Mazda was found in the 4000 block of N. Hamlin. The witnesses confirmed Argudo-Tenorio had taken the shot, with one of them saying, when Argudo-Tenorio got back into the Mazda he admitted to the shooting and said he had messed up. The witnesses said they returned the suspect to his home in Oak Park.

Argudo-Tenorio was arrested later that day. Argudo-Tenorio has a criminal history including possessing a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and burglary.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity is still unknown. Area Three detectives are investigating.

What's next:

The suspect's next court date is scheduled for July 7.