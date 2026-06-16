CPD: Bicyclist shot, killed near Grant Park in downtown Chicago

The Brief A 27-year-old man was shot while riding a bicycle near Grant Park early Tuesday. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died. Detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been announced.



A man died after being shot while riding a bicycle near Grant Park in the Loop early Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard around 12:15 a.m.

Police said a 27-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk when he heard gunfire and felt pain. He had been struck in the upper leg.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died, CPD reported.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity is still unknown, and it remains unclear what led to the shooting and if the victim was targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Three detectives are investigating.