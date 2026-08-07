Chicago weather: Storm chances return this weekend, severe risk Sunday

We are keeping eyes on the potential for some rain and thunderstorms this evening and into tonight. There is a system trying to work this way out of Iowa but by the time it gets here, it may be losing steam.

Still, our far western-most locales may get some rain and thunder. Severe weather is not anticipated, but a brief downpour is not out of the question. Again, this would be more to the west than east.

Looking ahead

Some patchy fog may be possible early Saturday in some select spots, otherwise a few clouds in the sky to start the day. By the afternoon, look for sunshine and highs back into the middle 80s. It won't be quite as humid as today but still sticky.

Sunday brings a mainly cloudy sky plus a shot at some thunderstorms. There is a Level 1 risk of severe weather all across the area, as a couple of storms may try to turn strong to severe in the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts and hail would be the prime concern, as well as some pocket of very heavy rain. Highs are expected to be in the middle 80s. Dew points will shoot up Sunday, making it feel even warmer. If and when rain moves over, it would temporarily cool things down a bit.

We look to have another risk of strong to severe storms on Monday with highs once again in the middle 80s. The humidity sticks around as well.

It could turn into an active week next week with daily chances for rain and thunderstorms. It will not rain all day every day, but there are chances each day except for Thursday. Highs should hold in the low to middle 80s until the end of the week, when we may stall out in the upper 70s.

The air and water show will be the main attraction next weekend. Early details suggest highs in the upper 70s with a shot at rain Saturday. We will certainly update the forecast as we get closer.