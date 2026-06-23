Naperville man sentenced after killing wife over texts from another man, prosecutors say

The Brief Alan Wang, 62, of Naperville, was sentenced to 38 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in the 2020 death of his wife, Hongyan Yang, 35. Prosecutors said Wang fatally beat Yang after discovering text messages from another man on her phone. Yang died March 8, 2020, and an autopsy determined she suffered blunt-force trauma from an assault. Wang was initially charged with aggravated domestic battery before being indicted on murder charges. He was convicted following a bench trial in October 2025 and must serve 100% of his sentence before becoming eligible for release.



A Naperville man convicted of fatally beating his wife in 2020 has been sentenced to 38 years in prison, DuPage County prosecutors said.

Alan Wang, 62, was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Hongyan Yang, 35, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Pictured is Alan Wang, 62, of Naperville. (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

The backstory:

Following a four-day bench trial, Wang was convicted Oct. 8, 2025, on one count of first-degree murder.

Authorities said Naperville police and fire personnel responded about 4:50 p.m. March 8, 2020, to the couple's home after receiving a report that Yang was not breathing. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:54 p.m.

Investigators determined that Wang and Yang had been in their bedroom the night before when Wang discovered text messages from another man on her phone.

Prosecutors said Wang kicked Yang multiple times. A relative called 911 the following day after Yang appeared to have stopped breathing.

Dig deeper:

Wang initially was charged with aggravated domestic battery. At a March 11, 2020, bond hearing, his bond was set at $850,000, with 10% to apply. He was released on electronic monitoring after posting bond.

An autopsy later determined Yang died from blunt-force trauma caused by an assault, prosecutors said. On June 19, 2020, Wang was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. His bond was increased to $1.25 million on July 8, 2020, and he has remained in custody since then.

"The violent beating Alan Wang administered to his wife that resulted in her death is yet another tragic reminder that domestic violence continues to plague society," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "Regrettably, there is still a significant amount of work to be done to prevent domestic violence, and in extreme cases, tragedies such as what we saw with the death of Hongyan Yang…"

What's next:

Prosecutors said Wang must serve 100% of his sentence before becoming eligible for release.