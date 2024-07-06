Boy, 16, attacked and ran over by car on Chicago's NW Side

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after he was beaten up and struck by a car Friday night in the Oriole Park neighborhood.

A group of people attacked the boy on the street just before midnight before getting into a car and hitting him in the 7300 block of West Gregory Street, police said.

The boy suffered a broken jaw, punctured lungs and other injuries. He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

No one was taken into custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.