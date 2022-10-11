Boy, 16, robbed two men at gunpoint in Englewood, gets arrested moments later: police

A 16-year-old boy allegedly robbed two men in Englewood Monday, and was arrested moments later.

The juvenile faces two felony count of armed robbery.

According to police, the teen robbed a 44-year-old man and a 64-year-old man in the 6900 block of South Carpenter Street while armed with a firearm.

He was arrested moments later, and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.