Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side

A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night while walking on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

The teen was on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when three people got out of a black sedan and opened fire, according to police.

He ran from the scene and later realized he had been shot twice in the foot.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.