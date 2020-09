A 16-year-old boy was shot in the back Friday in Trumbull Park on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 4 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

