Boy, 16, shot twice in Humboldt Park drive-by

A teenage boy was shot twice Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:18 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the thigh and was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.